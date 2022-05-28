Dollar General Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:DG)

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st.

Dollar General has increased its dividend payment by an average of 13.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Dollar General has a payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Dollar General to earn $12.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.6%.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $228.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $231.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. Dollar General has a fifty-two week low of $183.25 and a fifty-two week high of $262.20. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 38.64%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.20.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,960.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after acquiring an additional 104,939 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 43.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 306,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,373,000 after acquiring an additional 92,492 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 203.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 118,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,348,000 after acquiring an additional 79,399 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 18.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,124,000 after acquiring an additional 63,325 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,254,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,322,000 after acquiring an additional 32,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.