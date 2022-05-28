Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $80.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Docebo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Docebo from C$90.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Docebo in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Docebo from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. SQN Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Docebo by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 709,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,776,000 after buying an additional 247,087 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the 1st quarter worth about $2,798,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 35.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 59,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,633. Docebo has a 52 week low of $28.72 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.44. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.20 and a beta of 2.06.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $32.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Docebo will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Docebo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system (LMS) to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

