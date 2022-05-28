Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.61 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.68. Dine Brands Global reported earnings per share of $1.94 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after buying an additional 55,815 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,826 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DIN opened at $76.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.08. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $98.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

About Dine Brands Global (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.