DigitalBits Tops 24 Hour Volume of $531,111.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $141.61 million and approximately $531,111.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DigitalBits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigitalBits has traded 10.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00195435 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00005667 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003054 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00011180 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001170 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00310596 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000420 BTC.

DigitalBits Coin Profile

DigitalBits (CRYPTO:XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 958,046,512 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

