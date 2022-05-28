Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Trading Down 63% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 62.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 28th. One Digital Insurance Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Digital Insurance Token has a total market cap of $335,004.06 and $4.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 63% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.16 or 0.00604187 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 36.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000821 BTC.

MoneroV (XMV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001200 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

