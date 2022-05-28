DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Cut to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Bank of America from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DKS. OTR Global lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $147.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.58.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.29 and a 200-day moving average of $107.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $63.45 and a 52-week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.488 dividend. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

In other news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 54,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total value of $5,403,652.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,269 shares in the company, valued at $9,097,693.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee J. Belitsky sold 36,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $4,057,621.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,886 shares of company stock valued at $20,211,002. 32.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 62.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 21,520 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% during the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

