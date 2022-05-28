DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 466.7% in May

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

OTCMKTS:DDCCF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.86.

DIC Asset Company Profile

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

