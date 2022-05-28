DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF) Short Interest Up 466.7% in May

DIC Asset AG (OTCMKTS:DDCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 466.7% from the April 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.
OTCMKTS:DDCCF traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.70. The stock had a trading volume of 509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.27. DIC Asset has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $18.86.
DIC Asset Company Profile (Get Rating)
