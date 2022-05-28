DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DiaSorin (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiaSorin S.p.A. engages in the development, production and marketing of reagent kits for in vitro diagnostics. It specializes in the provision of immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics solutions which serves infectious diseases, cardiac markers, bone metabolism, hepatitis and retrovirus, oncology and endocrinology clinical areas. DiaSorin S.p.A. is headquartered in Vercelli, Italy. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DiaSorin from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiaSorin presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.25.

Shares of DiaSorin stock opened at $122.74 on Tuesday. DiaSorin has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $238.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.81.

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

