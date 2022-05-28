Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 3,850 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,850 ($48.45) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DGE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,700 ($59.14) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a GBX 3,900 ($49.08) target price on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America set a GBX 4,600 ($57.88) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,091.18 ($51.48).

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,643.50 ($45.85) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £84.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.03. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($41.30) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,110 ($51.72). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,849.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,806.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.58.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,741 ($47.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,267.61 ($10,403.44). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 664 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,333.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

