DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $692.00

DFSocial Gaming (DFSG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 28th. One DFSocial Gaming coin can now be bought for $0.0168 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DFSocial Gaming has a market capitalization of $207,521.22 and approximately $692.00 worth of DFSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DFSocial Gaming has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DFSocial Gaming alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $672.81 or 0.02324518 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00508538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00032608 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00008767 BTC.

DFSocial Gaming Profile

DFSocial Gaming launched on December 12th, 2020. DFSocial Gaming’s total supply is 18,615,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,321,318 coins. DFSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DFSocial Gaming

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFSocial Gaming should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFSocial Gaming using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DFSocial Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DFSocial Gaming and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.