Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the April 30th total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 276,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DPSGY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.94. 87,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,614. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $72.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 1.20.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $25.35 billion for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $1.4316 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DPSGY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Deutsche Post from €59.80 ($63.62) to €63.20 ($67.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($75.53) to €50.50 ($53.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($62.77) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deutsche Post from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.84.

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

