Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “N/A” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €60.31 ($64.16).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.50 ($45.21) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday. Warburg Research set a €59.00 ($62.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group set a €60.00 ($63.83) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.20 ($67.23) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($53.19) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

FRA DPW traded up €0.22 ($0.23) on Friday, reaching €38.10 ($40.53). 2,803,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Deutsche Post has a 12 month low of €30.52 ($32.47) and a 12 month high of €41.32 ($43.96). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of €48.14.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

