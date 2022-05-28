Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Price Target Increased to €8.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($8.51) in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DLAKY. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.07) to €7.25 ($7.71) in a research note on Sunday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.70 ($6.06) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($5.85) price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.36 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a 200 day moving average of $7.52.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 43.59%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.