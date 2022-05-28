Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $320.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Albemarle from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $278.65.

Shares of ALB opened at $270.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.55. Albemarle has a fifty-two week low of $157.82 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $218.01 and its 200-day moving average is $224.63.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. Albemarle had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Albemarle will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.39%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 8.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,924,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,194,761,000 after acquiring an additional 803,134 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $185,328,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle in the third quarter valued at about $144,979,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 75.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,219,288 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,987,000 after acquiring an additional 523,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Albemarle during the first quarter worth about $115,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

