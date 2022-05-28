Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.30.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $125.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $132.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.00. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after purchasing an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 299.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Force Hill Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Force Hill Capital Management LP now owns 78,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after purchasing an additional 32,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

