Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Destination XL Group stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $4.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,110. Destination XL Group has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $285.50 million, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.61.

In other Destination XL Group news, CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 23,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $116,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 55,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total transaction of $295,041.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,026,748 shares in the company, valued at $59,103,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,612 shares of company stock worth $443,571 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Destination XL Group by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Destination XL Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

