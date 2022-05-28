Deri Protocol Price Reaches $0.0280 on Exchanges (DERI)

Deri Protocol (DERI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0280 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.57 million and $590,431.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s genesis date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 467,432,980 coins and its circulating supply is 163,237,306 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

