Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Upgraded to “Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Rating) (NYSE:DNN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has C$2.50 price target on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Denison Mines currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$2.52.

DML stock opened at C$1.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Denison Mines has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.82.

Denison Mines ( TSE:DML Get Rating ) (NYSE:DNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.34 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Denison Mines will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denison Mines news, Senior Officer Amanda Willett sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total value of C$269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns -95,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C($177,049.68).

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

