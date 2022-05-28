Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.55-$1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10 billion-$27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.60 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.97- EPS.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded up $5.65 on Friday, reaching $49.58. 15,886,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,577,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.07.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $277,872.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 327,907 shares of company stock valued at $17,145,029. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 196,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,867,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 566.3% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 169,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,520,000 after purchasing an additional 144,271 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $1,408,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

