Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Earnings Results

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Dell Technologies updated its FY23 guidance to $6.97 or better EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.55-1.70 EPS.

Shares of DELL opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.50 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26.

Several research firms have recently commented on DELL. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 64,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total value of $3,083,667.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 160,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,274.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $228,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. 30.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

