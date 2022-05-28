Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.55-1.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.10-27.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.57 billion.Dell Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.97 or better EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dell Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. TheStreet cut Dell Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Dell Technologies from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Dell Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.07.

DELL opened at $49.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $61.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.90.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 87.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 124,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $6,674,907.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $277,872.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,907 shares of company stock worth $17,145,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after buying an additional 16,357 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,778 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 316.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 49,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

