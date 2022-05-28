Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) Given a €34.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DHER has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays set a €80.00 ($85.11) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($85.11) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($101.06) price target on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

ETR DHER opened at €34.13 ($36.31) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion and a PE ratio of -7.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. Delivery Hero has a 12 month low of €23.88 ($25.40) and a 12 month high of €134.95 ($143.56). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.21 and a 200-day moving average of €64.08.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

