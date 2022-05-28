DeFi Yield Protocol Price Tops $0.0747 on Top Exchanges (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 28th. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0747 or 0.00000258 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $1.55 million and $553,323.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 58.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.48 or 0.01356693 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001599 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.45 or 0.00508409 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008712 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol’s genesis date was October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,758,078 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using US dollars.

