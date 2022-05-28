DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0860 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0860 or 0.00000297 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and $425.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000308 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001606 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000296 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001696 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006544 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,686,812 coins. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.