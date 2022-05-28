Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $17.40-$18.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.45 billion-$3.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.45 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $358.00 to $407.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $409.45.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DECK traded up $9.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $271.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,365. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.06 and a 200-day moving average of $312.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.84. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.19. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 17.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.