Datamine FLUX (FLUX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,669.00

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $135,340.97 and approximately $10,669.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Datamine FLUX alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.75 or 0.05080635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00515427 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00032443 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008951 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,298,918 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.