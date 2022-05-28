Datamine FLUX (FLUX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $10,669.00

Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 28th. In the last seven days, Datamine FLUX has traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a market cap of $135,340.97 and approximately $10,669.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine FLUX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.75 or 0.05080635 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00515427 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00032443 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008951 BTC.
Datamine FLUX Profile
Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,298,918 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork
.
Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine FLUX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datamine FLUX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.
Datamine FLUX (FLUX) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. Datamine FLUX has a market capitalization of $135,340.97 and approximately $10,669.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.75 or 0.05080635 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003467 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001333 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.50 or 0.00515427 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00032443 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00000284 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008951 BTC.
Datamine FLUX Coin Profile
Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,298,918 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork
.
Buying and Selling Datamine FLUX
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine FLUX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine FLUX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Datamine FLUX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datamine FLUX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.