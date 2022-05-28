Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Down 65.7% in May

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the April 30th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DNKEY traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.16. The stock had a trading volume of 19,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,571. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 0.92. Danske Bank A/S has a 52 week low of $7.08 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.0996 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DNKEY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Danske Bank A/S from 105.00 to 110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Danske Bank A/S from 157.00 to 160.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 135.00 to 126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 100.00 to 105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

