Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Short Interest Update

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 269,900 shares, a decline of 67.8% from the April 30th total of 837,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 674.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS DCNSF remained flat at $$19.58 during mid-day trading on Friday. Dai-ichi Life has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $23.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72.

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance Business, Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

