DA Davidson Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $110.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by DA Davidson from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Best Buy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded shares of Best Buy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $95.67.

Best Buy stock opened at $83.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $69.07 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day moving average is $99.42.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Best Buy will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

In related news, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $421,896.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBY. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 65.4% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Best Buy by 1,016.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 80.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

