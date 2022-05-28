Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) PT Lowered to $57.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $71.00 to $57.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CYTK. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.29.

Shares of CYTK opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.33, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $17.72 and a 12-month high of $47.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.22.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 396.22% and a negative return on equity of 163.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ching Jaw sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $570,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,015,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,183 shares of company stock worth $6,877,813 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,969 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 171.0% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,258,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,936 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth approximately $35,742,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 208.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after purchasing an additional 681,800 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

