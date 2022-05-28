Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $75.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

CYTK has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.29.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $41.87 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $47.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 9.33 and a quick ratio of 9.33.

Cytokinetics ( NASDAQ:CYTK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The business had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics will post -4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Santo J. Costa sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $373,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $1,015,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,813. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

