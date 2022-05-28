CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.92–$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $583.50 million-$598.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $590.19 million.CyberArk Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.37–$0.25 EPS.

Shares of CYBR opened at $146.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. CyberArk Software has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. TheStreet lowered CyberArk Software from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. JMP Securities started coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

