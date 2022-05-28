CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Summit Insights decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.16.
CyberArk Software stock opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.07. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 279,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CyberArk Software (Get Rating)
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
