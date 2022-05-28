CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CYBR. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Summit Insights decreased their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $180.16.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $146.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.82 and a 200-day moving average of $157.07. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $100.35 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 20.58% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 6.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 168,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,468,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 279,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,607,000 after buying an additional 10,068 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

