CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.30 Per Share

Brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.33). CyberArk Software posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3,100%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.60). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $127.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.43 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 20.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on CyberArk Software from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded CyberArk Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on CyberArk Software from $225.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.16.

NASDAQ CYBR traded up $8.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $146.16. 353,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of -54.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.07. CyberArk Software has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $201.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 77.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

