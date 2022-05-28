CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CyberAgent, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYGIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CyberAgent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Get CyberAgent alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CYGIY remained flat at $$5.21 during trading on Friday. CyberAgent has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.02.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, internet advertising, game, and investment development businesses primarily in Japan. The company operates Abema, a hybrid service that offers linear (TV) and on-demand viewing; Ameba, a blog service; Tapple for online dating; AWA, a music streaming service; and WinTicket for online betting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CyberAgent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberAgent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.