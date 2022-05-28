CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Receives $116.05 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $115.84.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total value of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.05. 4,306,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,493. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $128.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

