Css LLC Il Takes Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 57,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.5% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $1.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.28. The stock had a trading volume of 10,512,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,960,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $350.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $166.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.78. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $178.35.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 16.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chevron from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Chevron from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.76.

In other Chevron news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $11,225,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 11,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,064,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,687 shares of company stock valued at $91,923,002. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

