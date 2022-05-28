Css LLC Il Takes $3.04 Million Position in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in Founder SPAC (NASDAQ:FOUN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 305,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. Css LLC Il owned about 0.77% of Founder SPAC as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FOUN. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,975,000. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,731,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,978,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,258,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Founder SPAC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $995,000. Institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Founder SPAC stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.08. The stock had a trading volume of 52,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,629. Founder SPAC has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.03.

Founder SPAC does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Founder SPAC was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Potomac, Maryland.

