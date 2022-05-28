Css LLC Il Lowers Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Css LLC Il cut its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,804 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,928,000 after acquiring an additional 29,574 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 790,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,010,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 45.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 388,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,402,000 after acquiring an additional 121,980 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 182.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 136,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 88,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.76 per share, with a total value of $33,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.46. 307,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.18. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $188.76.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $248.96 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 99.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LBRDA shares. TheStreet cut Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

