Css LLC Il Buys Shares of 273,483 Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU)

Css LLC Il bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 273,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 4th quarter valued at $404,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth $534,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter worth $1,010,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CCTSU remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 1-year low of $8.96 and a 1-year high of $10.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses pursuing opportunities in technology-based healthcare businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

