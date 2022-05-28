Css LLC Il Buys 185,903 Shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC)

Css LLC Il lifted its stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BOAC – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 325,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185,903 shares during the period. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition were worth $3,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BOAC. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,568,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,227,000. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 775,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after purchasing an additional 285,082 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,318,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.91. 305,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,316. Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84.

Bluescape Opportunities Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

