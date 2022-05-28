Css LLC Il Boosts Position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE)

Css LLC Il boosted its position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE – Get Rating) by 1,186.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 439,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405,106 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 24.59% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $3,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mexico Equity & Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 3,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,460. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average is $8.75. Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.85 and a 12 month high of $12.88.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

