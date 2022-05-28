Cryptonovae 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $13,036.00 (YAE)

Cryptonovae (YAE) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 28th. Over the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can currently be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $13,036.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 38.5% against the dollar and now trades at $657.79 or 0.02269311 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001330 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001600 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.68 or 0.00509487 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.68 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00008724 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,713,227 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae . Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae

Buying and Selling Cryptonovae

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

