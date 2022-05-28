Crust Network (CRU) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $368,416.00

Crust Network (CRU) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. One Crust Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002937 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Crust Network has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. Crust Network has a market cap of $2.59 million and approximately $368,416.00 worth of Crust Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crust Network Coin Profile

Crust Network is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2020. Crust Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,062,357 coins. Crust Network’s official Twitter account is @CrustNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crust Network is https://reddit.com/r/CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

