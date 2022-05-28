Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 76,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Usio by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 9,733 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 19.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Usio by 27.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its stake in Usio by 7.1% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.53. 50,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,574. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.95. The company has a market cap of $64.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Usio ( NASDAQ:USIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Usio had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $18.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on USIO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Usio in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH transaction processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is presented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment that is converted into an e-check.

