Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSAU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,044,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $7,634,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $3,767,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $4,044,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of BCSAU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during midday trading on Friday. 399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,664. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $10.00 and a one year high of $10.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search on the companies in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

