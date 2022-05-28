Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 218,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up 2.5% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Radius Global Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,561,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,392. The company has a current ratio of 6.92, a quick ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.66. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.88.

Radius Global Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:RADI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Radius Global Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 8.67% and a negative net margin of 55.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RADI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.