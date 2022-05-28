Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC Invests $1 Million in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Crescera Capital Acquisition comprises about 0.7% of Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,505,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,030,000. Finally, Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,003,000.

Shares of CRECU remained flat at $$9.97 during mid-day trading on Friday. 3,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,469. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $10.09.

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

