Crowns (CWS) Tops One Day Volume of $1.39 Million

Crowns (CWS) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 28th. During the last seven days, Crowns has traded flat against the US dollar. Crowns has a total market cap of $12.56 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be purchased for about $5.82 or 0.00012228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28,987.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003452 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002025 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001725 BTC.

About Crowns

CWS is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,158,313 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowns should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

