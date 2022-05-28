Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,174,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Crown worth $351,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,001,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $806,360,000 after purchasing an additional 141,177 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Crown by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,822,000 after acquiring an additional 184,022 shares during the period. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 164.4% during the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 221.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Crown by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,023,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,818,000 after acquiring an additional 397,454 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $106.93 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $95.27 and a one year high of $130.42. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.81.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.19. Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.60% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Crown’s payout ratio is -19.69%.

Several research firms recently commented on CCK. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Crown in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.00.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $254,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,370 shares of company stock worth $1,642,601. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

